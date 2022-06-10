City of Apalachicola Boil water notice update June 10, 2022

Well drilling contractor Rowe Drilling will be doing aggressive cleaning of Well number seven and areas in the distribution center throughout the weekend to hopefully cleanse the areas where samples are being taken.
Samples will be taken on Sunday afternoon and delivered to the lab on Monday morning.
Those samples will be tested on Tuesday morning and hopefully we will get good news from those samples. The next update will be given on Tuesday June 14, 2022.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment