Your Guide to the Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration in Apalachicola!

Apalachicola Main Street's Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration

 

July 3rd, 2022

6 - 10 p.m.

Join us for our Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration at Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola on July 3rd -- the Forgotten Coast's Hottest Summer Event!

 

We're excited to announce that this year's veterans tribute speaker is

Colonel Chris Zingarelli of the United States Space Force!

 

Plus, enjoy live music, food trucks, and more, all with free admission!

The festivities culminate in a performance of the National Anthem followed by a dazzling fireworks show over the Apalachicola River!

Reserved Seating

 

Enjoy the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast from your own private table on the docks when you become a sponsor!

 

New! Pay online and select the table of your choice ($600 - $1,200).

 

Perfect for businesses and families. Thanks to our generous sponsors, this beloved summer event is free to the public!

 
 

Local & Regional Food Trucks!

Bring your appetite! Visit our website for an updated description of all the mouth-watering options you'll find this year from Franklin County and beyond. Note: All food truck slots are full.

Award-Winning Fireworks!

Just after sunset, fireworks are launched from a barge on the Apalachicola River, creating the most impressive waterfront fireworks show anywhere on the Forgotten Coast!

The Red, White, & Blue Parade

Provided by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast. Grab your bicycles, wagons, golf carts, or sneakers, and join your friends! Learn more...

 
 
 
 

Sign up Online to Volunteer!

- Event Set-Up (Morning)- Event Runner - Reserved Seating Section Setup- Post-Event Clean Up - July 4th Downtown Apalachicola Clean Up

Free Live Music!

The Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons specializes in upbeat covers of songs from popular genres that will make you want to get up and dance!

 

Family Friendly! 

Lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets are welcome. This event is 100% funded through the generosity of our Sponsors, so admission is free! Visit our website for more event details!

 
 

Join the buzz!

Visit our Facebook event page

for the latest news!

Thank You to our Event Sponsors!

Apalachicola Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Sponsors make this event possible and support our ongoing mission through their generous contributions. This allows us to make the event free to the public.

 

Title Sponsor

Allen Jones

 

Premier Sponsors

Cathy Caddell
Terry Nelson
Apalachicola Ace Hardware
Clayton Sembler
George Mahr
Mike Cates
Galloway Construction, Inc.

 

Event Sponsors

The Station Raw Bar
Berkshire Hathaway
Billy Schultz
Buccaneer Inn
Cape San Blas Realty, Inc
Centennial Bank
Construct Group SE
Don & Sue McClure
Gunn Heating & Air Conditioning Inc
Johanna Plummer
Lisa & Vernon Taylor

Gordon & Sandra Adkins - SunCoast Realty
Lisa & Cliff Bristol
Blue Shark Vodka & Rob Zingarelli
Northpoint Mortgage
Ralph Roberson
Sally Garner
SEA TOW Panama City & Port City Ventures
Sharon & Tom Morgan
Panache Tent & Event

 Mariterese Balthrop

 Oliver Peterson

Sam Gilbert - SunCoast Vacation Rentals

Greg & Krista Russell

Weems Memorial Hospital

The Gibson Inn

 

Grand Patrons

Donna Carmon
Emerald Coast Federal Credit Union
Gary Adams
Leavins Seafood
Water Street Seafood, Inc.
Oyster Radio

Gordon & Sandra Adkins - SunCoast Realty

Law Offices of J. Patrick Floyd

WastePro

 

Patrons

Lowell & Jan Thomas

Fisherman's Choice

 

Supporters

Shaun Donahoe

 

Special thanks to:

Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community. In 2020, we committed to actively promoting the district’s diverse historical and cultural heritage.

 

Apalachicola Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

 

We are a state and nationally accredited Main Street program.

