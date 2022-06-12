FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Dickens is a 2 yr old Lab/Bully mix and a big goof ball. He is a happy, energetic guy and definitely a new soul. Dickens would do best in an active household with people who would enjoy introducing him to all the wonders of the world! You are invited to come to the Humane Society to meet Dickens and all the other dogs and cats available for adoption.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
