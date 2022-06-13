Monday, June 13, 2022

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for redfish

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding a series of public workshops to gather public input on proposed rules for redfish that include nine new management regions and modified recreational bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport limits.

 

The proposed rule changes would modify the existing redfish management regions and prohibit captain and crew from retaining a bag limit when on a for-hire trip.

 

They would also reduce the off-the-water transport limit from six to four fish per person, and increase the bag limit for the Big Bend region from one to two fish per person.

 

The proposed rules would also reduce the eight-fish vessel limit in the Panhandle, Big Bend, and Northeast management zones to four fish.

 

If you are interested in the management of redfish, the FWC will hold a number of workshops around the state where you can get information and give input.

 

The closest workshops to our area will be today from 6 to 8 PM Central time at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City and on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM Eastern Time at the Wakulla County Community Center in Crawfordville.




