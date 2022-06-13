The Florida Fish and Wildlife
Conservation Commission is holding a series of public workshops to gather
public input on proposed rules for redfish that include nine new management
regions and modified recreational bag, vessel, and off-the-water transport
limits.
The
proposed rule changes would modify the existing redfish management regions and
prohibit captain and crew from retaining a bag limit when on a for-hire trip.
They would
also reduce the off-the-water transport limit from six to four fish per person,
and increase the bag limit for the Big Bend region from one to two fish per
person.
The
proposed rules would also reduce the eight-fish vessel limit in the Panhandle,
Big Bend, and Northeast management zones to four fish.
If you are
interested in the management of redfish, the FWC will hold a number of
workshops around the state where you can get information and give input.
The
closest workshops to our area will be today from 6 to 8 PM Central time at Gulf
Coast State College in Panama City and on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM Eastern Time
at the Wakulla County Community Center in Crawfordville.
