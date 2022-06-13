Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to repay 10 thousand
dollars to the state SHIP program that was fraudulently received by a local
family.
SHIP stands for the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program, which provides funds to local governments to help low- and moderate-income residents purchase or maintain their homes.
SHIP program administrator Lori Switzer Mills said the couple
applied for the 10 thousand dollars but neglected to put the husband’s income
on the application.
When that was added later it turns out they were ineligible for
the money, meaning the county has to repay the money immediately and then get the
money back from the family.
The family, however, says they cannot pay the money back in one lump
sum and instead asked for a 200 dollar a month payment until the debt is paid
off.
That led to some concerns from commissioners who said the family
is basically getting an interest free loan on the back of local taxpayers.
There is little the county can do at this point but accept the
agreement but said they may add tougher language to the SHIP program policy in
the future to keep this from happening again.
