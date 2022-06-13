Franklin
County has signed on to an opioid settlement the state of Florida has reached
with Walgreens to resolve claims related to the distribution and dispensing of
prescription opioid medications across the company’s pharmacies in the state
That
agreement was reached in early May
The
settlement includes $620 million to be paid out to the State of Florida over 18
years and includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by Walgreens.
The
settlement funds will be used by the State of Florida to support its efforts to
combat and treat opioid addiction.
Franklin
County does not have a Walgreens, but is still eligible for some of the funds.
County
attorney Michael Shuler said Franklin County was not part of the lawsuit
against the company and he does not expect Franklin County will get a lot of
money from the settlement, but will likely get something.
