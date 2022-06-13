Monday, June 13, 2022

Franklin County has signed on to an opioid settlement the state of Florida has reached with Walgreens to resolve claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the company’s pharmacies in the state

That agreement was reached in early May

The settlement includes $620 million to be paid out to the State of Florida over 18 years and includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by Walgreens.

The settlement funds will be used by the State of Florida to support its efforts to combat and treat opioid addiction.

Franklin County does not have a Walgreens, but is still eligible for some of the funds.

County attorney Michael Shuler said Franklin County was not part of the lawsuit against the company and he does not expect Franklin County will get a lot of money from the settlement, but will likely get something.




