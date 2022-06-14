Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Franklin County Commissioners this month approved the transfer of Fill permits, docks, seawalls and Boat lift permits to the county Zoning Department for review and permit issuance.

Before this, applicants had to get their permits from the county building department.

County building official Steve Paterson said the change will streamline the process since the permits go through the P and Z board before they go to the building department.

The commission also approved a new fee schedule for the permits.

Residential dock permits are now 200 dollars for docks up to 250 square feet, and commercial dock permits are 300 dollars for docks up to 250 square feet.

Seawalls and riprap permits are 300 dollars for up to 50 linear feet and boat lift permits are 100 dollars.



