Franklin County Commissioners this month approved the
transfer of Fill permits, docks, seawalls and Boat lift permits to the county Zoning
Department for review and permit issuance.
Before this, applicants had to get their permits from the
county building department.
County building official Steve Paterson said the change will
streamline the process since the permits go through the P and Z board before
they go to the building department.
The commission also approved a new fee schedule for the permits.
Residential dock permits are now 200 dollars for docks up to
250 square feet, and commercial dock permits are 300 dollars for docks up to
250 square feet.
Seawalls and riprap permits are 300 dollars for up to 50
linear feet and boat lift permits are 100 dollars.
