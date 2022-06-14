Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Apalachicola Resident Ted Mosteller has been re-appointed to a three-year term on the CareerSource Gulf Coast workforce board.

CareerSource Gulf Coast is one of 24 regional workforce boards around Florida.

It is chartered to serve the workforce and training needs of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties.

The board members represent a broad cross-section of industry, economic development, government, and education partners.

Ted will represent the private sector on the board.

His new term will begin on July 2, 2022.

Ted was one of the founding members of the board.




