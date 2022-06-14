Apalachicola Resident Ted Mosteller has been re-appointed to a three-year
term on the CareerSource Gulf Coast workforce board.
CareerSource Gulf Coast is one of
24 regional workforce boards around Florida.
It is chartered to serve the
workforce and training needs of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties.
The board members represent a
broad cross-section of industry, economic development, government, and
education partners.
Ted will represent the private
sector on the board.
His new term will begin on July 2, 2022.
Ted was one of the founding members of the board.
