Apalachicola Remains Under Boil Water Notice - Update expected Wednesday

The City of Apalachicola has completed its required testing of Well #7. No bacteria was found at the well or in the distribution area during the most recent test (results that were returned today). However, we remain on a Precautionary Boil Water Notice until we receive our second set of clear samples from the distribution area. Results from samples submitted Tuesday (6/14) are expected Wednesday (6/15) afternoon.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection rules require that two clear samples must be obtained prior to rescinding the Precautionary Boil Water Notice.
When the Notice is rescinded the public will be notified by a post on this FB page, a post on the City's website, a PSA on WOYS Oyster Radio, A reverse-911 call by Franklin County Emergency Management (the same steps that were taken to notify the public of the Notice originally).
http://live.oysterradio.com/
