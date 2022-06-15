Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
Located in the heart of the Forgotten Coast, Mexico Beach Wine & Spirits is Your Neighborhood Liquor Store, offering a wide variety of beer, wine, and liquor for all your needs!
Call ahead and their friendly staff will have your order ready and waiting for your arrival, or they can deliver it to your boat or place of residence.
#Supportlocal and #shoplocal at Mexico Beach Wine & Spirits!
Mexico Beach Wine & Spirits
625 15th Street - Unit E, Mexico Beach, FL (850) 771-1169
Stock up on all your grocery needs at 𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 - Your Neighborhood Grocery Store!
Easy and convenient, they are strategically located in the heart of Mexico Beach, FL and they have just about everything!
Visit them today
𝗠𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
625 15th Street - Unit B, Mexico Beach, FL (850) 771-1168
#mexicobeachmarket #mexicobeachfl
The Dark Horse Exchange is a new boutique located in downtown Port St. Joe that primarily sells thoughtfully selected and cultivated individual, luxury and designer, new and some gently worn women’s clothing and accessories.
Join us this Friday, June 17, 5-7 pm ET, for their official Ribbon Cutting and help us officially welcome The Dark Horse Exchange to the Gulf County business community!
The Dark Horse Exchange
407 Reid Ave. Unit A, Port St. Joe, FL (850) 899-1481
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
May - June – July
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022
for sponsorship opportunities.
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Welcomes Two New Providers in Gulf County, Adds Extended Hours
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (June 13, 2022) – Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart added two new providers in Gulf County. These providers help to increase access to care with the growing needs of the area. Both providers are accepting new patients and most major insurances with extended hours. They look forward to listening to and caring for their patients.
Kaitlyn has a special interest in internal medicine practice with a focus on the management of acute and chronic health problems, and women’s health services.
Kaitlyn obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner from Florida State University. She received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing, Registered Nurse from Florida State University.
Rita has a special interest in women's health, geriatric health and mental health. She applies a whole health approach that supports the patient's health and well-being. Her care goals are to provide patient education and engage patient participation. Outside of the office, Rita enjoys spending time with her husband, three girls, and fur babies on the boat or beach, traveling on family trips or just traveling to watch the girls play softball and volunteering at our church's Care Closet and Community Service.
Rita received her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Florida State University and received her Associate of Science from Gulf Coast Community College.
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart offers the largest network of primary care and specialty physicians in Northwest Florida, with more than 80 locations and 300 providers along the Gulf Coast from Gulf Shores, Ala., to Apalachicola, Fla. Doctors from more than 25 specialties provide personalized, compassionate care to people of all ages. To find a doctor and request an appointment, call 850-804-3870 or visit ascension.org/doctors.
###
About Ascension Sacred Heart
Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast includes Ascension Sacred Heart based in Pensacola, Ascension Providence in Mobile, Ala., and Ascension St. Vincent’s based in Jacksonville, Florida. Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast operates nine hospitals and more than 100 other sites of care, employing more than 13,000 associates. Across the region, Ascension Providence, Ascension Sacred Heart and Ascension St. Vincent’s have served North Florida and South Alabama communities for more than 165 years. In fiscal year 2020, Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast provided more than $237 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty.
Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As one of the leading non-profit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2020, Ascension provided $2.4 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes more than 150,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 143 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension’s own group purchasing organization. Visit www.ascension.org.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
· Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
No comments:
Post a Comment