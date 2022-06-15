Repair work on the road to the St. George Island fishing
pier is expected to begin early next month.
The project has been awarded to Pigott Asphalt and Sitework out of
Crawfordville who offered the lowest bid at just under 100 thousand dollars.
The road was damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and repairs include
replacing rip-rap, repairing the guardrail and ribbon curb, and patching the
storm damaged asphalt roadway.
The anticipated start date of the project is Tuesday, July 5th.
The contractor has been instructed to limit disruptions and allow for
public access as much as possible while the repairs are being completed.
An electronic message board will be placed on-site to inform users of the
construction work.
