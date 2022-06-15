Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart added two new providers in Gulf County.

Nurse practitioner, Anna “Kaitlyn” Rich, joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Wewahitchka in April.

Kaitlyn has a special interest in internal medicine practice with a focus on the management of acute and chronic health problems, and women’s health services. 

Kaitlyn obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner from Florida State University.

Rita Thompson, nurse practitioner, joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Port St. Joe on June 1st and will begin seeing patients June 28th.

Rita joins Dr. Rachel Bixler and Nancy Anderson, nurse practitioner, at the clinic located in the Medical Office Building next to Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf hospital.

Rita has a special interest in women's health, geriatric health and mental health.

Rita received her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University.

The providers help to increase access to care with the growing needs of the area.

Both providers are accepting new patients and most major insurances with extended hours.

 



