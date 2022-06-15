Ascension Medical Group Sacred
Heart added two new providers in Gulf County.
Nurse practitioner, Anna
“Kaitlyn” Rich, joined Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart at Wewahitchka in
April.
Kaitlyn has a special interest in internal medicine practice
with a focus on the management of acute and chronic health problems, and
women’s health services.
Kaitlyn obtained her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family
Nurse Practitioner from Florida State University.
Rita Thompson, nurse practitioner, joined Ascension Medical
Group Sacred Heart at Port St. Joe on June 1st and will begin seeing patients
June 28th.
Rita joins Dr. Rachel Bixler and Nancy Anderson, nurse
practitioner, at the clinic located in the Medical Office Building next to Ascension
Sacred Heart Gulf hospital.
Rita has a special interest in women's health, geriatric
health and mental health.
Rita received her Master of Science in Nursing from
Chamberlain University.
The providers help to increase access to care with the
growing needs of the area.
Both providers are accepting new patients and most major
insurances with extended hours.
