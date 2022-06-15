Wakulla County will open its one-time Code
Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program on July the 1st.
The
Program will help eligible property owners with clearing liens resulting from
fines imposed by the Wakulla County Code Enforcement Board.
The
Program encourages property owners to bring their properties into compliance
and satisfy outstanding code enforcement liens through a simplified process.
Property
owners must complete an application form and pay a non-refundable fee of $25
per property; the application is available at www.MyWakulla.com.
The
property must be fully compliant with all Wakulla County Codes and have no
active code enforcement cases or violations; properties will be inspected to
confirm that no code violations exist.
If
an application for code enforcement lien amnesty meets all requirements, the
outstanding code enforcement lien can be reduced to the amount of the County’s
administrative costs, plus 20%
.
All
applications must be received between July 1st and December 31st.
The Planning
and Community Development Department is in the process of mailing letters about
the Code
Enforcement Lien Amnesty Program to property
owners with liens on their property.
