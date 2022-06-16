Franklin
County commissioners have signed a construction contract with a company called
Cook Brothers to install a new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs
Armory in Apalachicola.
The
final price of the project is just under 690 thousand dollars, far above what
was originally budgeted for the job.
The engineers for the
project managed to pare down the costs and the project will be paid for by the
Franklin County tourist development council along with money from the State
Fire Marshall’s office and insurance proceeds.
The installation of a
new fire suppression system at the Fort Coombs Armory is necessary if the
county wants to use the building as a convention center and destination for
private events
Without the system,
the building is limited to a capacity of only 50 people, though it will easily
hold many more than that.
The project also
requires the removal of lead-based paint from the building which will have to
be done before the installation of the sprinkler system.
Once the work is
complete, The Tourist Development Council will manage the bookings, maintaining
the location calendar and handling the promotion of the armory as a destination
venue.
