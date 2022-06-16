Thursday, June 16, 2022

The City of Apalachicola will share in nearly $1.5 million in awards to assist Florida communities with community planning projects.

The money is being made available through the Community Planning Technical Assistance program and the Rural Infrastructure Fund grant program.

The grants allow counties, cities, and regional planning councils to develop strategies for economic development, to protect environmentally sensitive areas, and to assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning.

They also facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities that will encourage job creation and capital investment.

Under the grants, the City of Apalachicola will receive 147 thousand dollars to evaluate its existing water supply and treatment facilities, and provide alternatives and recommendations to improve the city’s potable water quality.

A separate grant will provide Apalachicola with 75 thousand dollars to develop Phase 2 of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern Work Plan, and update the city’s local Comprehensive Plan.

A 73,500-dollar grant was awarded to Wakulla County to conduct a topographic survey on roads east of Highway 98 to develop a mitigation strategy for sea-level rise and resiliency planning for flooding in the area.

The Apalachee Regional Planning Council was awarded $56 thousand dollars to initiate a regional broadband planning project to unify and guide broadband planning and implementation efforts in 9 northwest Florida counties including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.



