The
City of Apalachicola will share in nearly $1.5 million in awards to assist
Florida communities with community planning projects.
The
money is being made available through the Community Planning Technical
Assistance program and the Rural Infrastructure Fund grant program.
The
grants allow counties, cities, and regional planning councils to develop
strategies for economic development, to protect environmentally sensitive
areas, and to assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning.
They
also facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure
projects in rural communities that will encourage job creation and capital
investment.
Under the grants, the City of Apalachicola will receive 147
thousand dollars to evaluate its existing water supply and treatment
facilities, and provide alternatives and recommendations to improve the city’s
potable water quality.
A separate grant will provide Apalachicola with 75 thousand
dollars to develop Phase 2 of the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State
Concern Work Plan, and update the city’s local Comprehensive Plan.
A 73,500-dollar grant was awarded to Wakulla County to conduct a
topographic survey on roads east of Highway 98 to develop a mitigation strategy
for sea-level rise and resiliency planning for flooding in the area.
The Apalachee Regional Planning Council was awarded $56 thousand
dollars to initiate a regional broadband planning project to unify and guide broadband
planning and implementation efforts in 9 northwest Florida counties including
Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
