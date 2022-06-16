Repairs to Island View Park officially began on June 13th,
and should be complete by mid-September.
Island View Park, which is located just east of Carrabelle, was destroyed
by Hurricane Michael in 2018, just two months after it opened to the public.
The repair work will be done by North Florida Construction; The
Company was the only one to bid on the project at a
cost of about 1.6 million dollars which will be funded by the Federal Emergency
Management Agency.
The cost to rebuild the park includes about $421,000 for
mitigation work to make the park more resilient to damage from future
storms.
The Franklin County Commission recently issued a notice to proceed
for the repairs which dictates a 90-day completion timeline to September the 11th.
The completion date could be pushed back as the project is complex
and will require a variety of construction materials and the contractor could
be delayed by inclement weather or supply chain delays affecting materials
outside of the contractor’s control.
The park will remain closed during construction due to the unsafe
and unusable condition of park infrastructure.
