NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 16th

Sea Turtle Week 2022
Sea turtles are a key part of marine ecosystems worldwide, but they face many threats today. NOAA works to protect and conserve six sea turtle species found in U.S. waters. All are threatened or endangered. Join us in celebrating these marine reptiles and our work to conserve them.
Highlights
NOAA Fisheries is proud to join the nation in recognizing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ Pride Month to commemorate the many contributions of LGBTQ+ colleagues. Meet some of our colleagues across the country and learn more about how they contribute to NOAA Fisheries' mission.
A message from Kim Damon-Randall, Director of NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources for Sea Turtle Week June 13–17. This week-long celebration of sea turtle conservation is centered around World Sea Turtle Day on Thursday, June 16.
Sea turtles are fascinating creatures. Learn some facts about these much-loved marine reptiles.
Coastal wetlands are some of the most productive ecosystems on Earth. They are a crucial part of healthy estuaries, which generate approximately half of the commercially harvested seafood in the United States. NOAA and federal partners have released a new guidance document detailing steps needed to save our disappearing coastal wetlands.
Two fish passage funding opportunities that will remove in-stream barriers under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are now open—one focused on Indian tribes. Sixty-five million dollars in funding is available for projects that will remove dams and other in-stream barriers. Applications are due August 15. We are also announcing up to $12 million in funding available for tribal priority fish passage and capacity building. Those applications are due August 29. Indian tribes are eligible to apply to both funding opportunities.
Alaska
Most people associate sea turtles with warm, tropical destinations. You might be surprised to learn that some sea turtle species can also be found in the frigid ocean waters off Alaska. Learn more about sea turtle species you might encounter in Alaska and steps to protect them.
This summer, Alaska Fisheries Science Center researchers and partners will embark on three expeditions to explore deep-sea coral and sponge habitats in the Gulf of Alaska. They’ll use innovative sampling technology to collect information supporting sustainable ecosystem-based management of Alaska’s commercial fisheries.
West Coast
The first 3-day commercial halibut fishing season of 2022 in federal waters off the West Coast begins next week. NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement will conduct patrols during the upcoming commercial halibut fishing season.
Pacific Islands
The NOAA Ship Oscar Elton Sette departs Hawai‘i for a month-long mission to study a remote area of the North Pacific Ocean known as the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre—the largest ecosystem on Earth. Data collected will give scientists a snapshot of this unique ecosystem and offer insight into how it is likely to change in the face of global climate change.
Southeast
In this episode of Dive In with NOAA Fisheries, we talk with experts about barotrauma—a pressure-related injury that fish experience when being reeled up from the surface. Hear how a federal program, Return ‘Em Right, is providing free gear and training to anglers to reduce barotrauma in Gulf of Mexico reef fisheries.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
HabCam, eclipse, and dolphins, oh my! After a year off from surveys in 2020 due to the pandemic and strict staging protocols in 2021, scientists from the Northeast get ready for the 2022 Atlantic sea scallop survey.
Upcoming Deadlines
July 8: Request for Nominations: U.S. Commissioners to Regional Fisheries Management Organizations
USDA DEADLINES
July 20: Applications due for Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program grants
July 21: America the Beautiful Challenge proposals due
Upcoming Events
June 21: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (6 pm EST)
June 21–24: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Fort Myers, Florida
June 21–24: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting (virtual)
June 28–30: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine
June 30: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7 pm EST)
July 19: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4 pm EST)
October 23–27, 2023: ICES PICES Science Conference
