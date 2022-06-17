Getting Out in Gulf County

JOIN THE SEA URCHIN ROUNDUP#3 – JUNE 18, 2022
Participate in the Sea Urchin Roundup on Saturday, June 18, 2022
The FDEP/Central Panhandle Aquatic Preserves and FWC/FWRI are hosting the St. Joseph Bay Urchin Roundup#3 on Saturday June 18th. We are looking to recruit volunteers to help collect urchins to relocate out to deeper water to help reduce grazing pressure on seagrasses in St. Joseph Bay.
Check-in is at the Frank Pate Public Boat Ramp in Port St. Joe. We will also have a registration tent and outreach tent at Frank Pate Boat Ramp all day for the event.
Bring your own boat, gloves and snorkeling gear and join us in removing sea urchins from seagrass beds! We will provide maps and gps locations showing where to collect urchins and buckets to put them in. Return buckets filled with urchins to our check-in station and get some swag. We will relocate the urchins to deeper water away from seagrass.
Check-in begins at 8:00 AM, and all urchins must be turned in by 5:00 PM. Please check in with an FWC or DEP employee to get your bucket and sign a volunteer waiver. Urchins should be returned in this bucket with seawater to be safely relocated by FWC or DEP employees.
