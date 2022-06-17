Friday, June 17, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

See you Saturday at City Commons

Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef and free-range pork. Music starts at 11:00 am. Vendors may vary.

JOIN THE SEA URCHIN ROUNDUP#3 – JUNE 18, 2022

Participate in the Sea Urchin Roundup on Saturday, June 18, 2022

The FDEP/Central Panhandle Aquatic Preserves and FWC/FWRI are hosting the St. Joseph Bay Urchin Roundup#3 on Saturday June 18th. We are looking to recruit volunteers to help collect urchins to relocate out to deeper water to help reduce grazing pressure on seagrasses in St. Joseph Bay.
Check-in is at the Frank Pate Public Boat Ramp in Port St. Joe.  We will also have a registration tent and outreach tent at Frank Pate Boat Ramp all day for the event.

Bring your own boat, gloves and snorkeling gear and join us in removing sea urchins from seagrass beds! We will provide maps and gps locations showing where to collect urchins and buckets to put them in. Return buckets filled with urchins to our check-in station and get some swag. We will relocate the urchins to deeper water away from seagrass.

Check-in begins at 8:00 AM, and all urchins must be turned in by 5:00 PM. Please check in with an FWC or DEP employee to get your bucket and sign a volunteer waiver. Urchins should be returned in this bucket with seawater to be safely relocated by FWC or DEP employees.

For More Information contact DEP’s St. Joseph Bay’s Aquatic Preserve Manager Jon Brucker:  Jonathan.Brucker@FloridaDEP.gov

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022 4-7pm ET
Divin' into Summer Business After Hours

**4-7pm EST; FREE FOOD, FREE DRINK & FREE LIVE MUSIC** In conjunction with the Gulf county chamber, please join a panel of real estate industry experts and other business leaders on Tuesday June 21st , 4-7pm EST for a dive into summer fun Business After Hours at the Haughty Heron.

Defender Title, Lindsey Maxell, Movement Mortgage and Larry Thompson, ALT Home Inspections are sponsoring this event
Would anybody be willing to foster any of our many dogs going through Heartworm treatment? Cuddle them and give them treats after a vet appointment when they don’t feel so great? They are scared and Heartworm treatment is often times tough but more so in a shelter environment

The shelter really needs fosters Heartworm or not.

We have so many dogs with so little room. We will provide all food and materials. The staff members here at St. Joseph Bay humane society are dedicated and hardworking human beings that put there absolute all into what they do, however we have too many dogs and not enough of these amazing people.

This summer heat is excruciating and sadly we have dogs that are housed in our outside holding area due to lack of space.

WE NEED HELP.
We need the public and these dogs need you.

Please call, comment, email or come by the shelter.
We appreciate you all .
850-227-1103
First Friday Sip and Shop
FRIDAY, July 1, 2022 AT 5 PM – 7 PM ET
Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Wendy Patrick Designs, Bellou 2, Shirley Southern Boutique, Bayside Bakery, plus The Joe Art Center, About Beach, Beach Reality and Cabana 15 and The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce host First Friday Sip and Shop Friday July 1 2022 on Reid Ave., from 5-7pm Eastern. Enjoy adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, great deals and good times!
