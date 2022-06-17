Mosquito Week, invasives' threat to native species, and more UF/IFAS news

Invasive plants can threaten native species by changing seasonal animal behavior
A new study found that when cogongrass invaded longleaf pine ecosystems, cotton rats consumed more of the trees’ seeds than they did in areas without cogongrass. Download here > Contact >
Find Your Frugal: Five ways to save on auto expenses
Gas prices are rising, but just owning a car can put a dent in your budget. Aside from condensing errand runs and planning shorter routes, a UF/IFAS Extension expert has tips to stretch your car budget. Download here > Contact >
|This new series, Find Your Frugal, tackles topics related to money savings amid rising costs. Last week's piece covered hurricane preparedness on a budget.
UF releases 4 new caladium varieties; Florida leads world in production of popular plant
Since 1976, UF/IFAS researchers have been breeding caladium cultivars. Read descriptions of the four new varieties of the popular ornamental plant; "White Lightning" is pictured at left. Download here > Contact >
Bee College returns to Panhandle
The two-day educational experience, guided by UF/IFAS experts, is fit for beginner to advanced beekeepers and will be held at the Florida State University Panama City campus Aug. 12-13. Tickets are on sale now. Contact >
Our blogs share knowledge: Considering bamboo? Know the risks before you plant
Deah Lieurance, Extension scientist and coordinator of the UF/IFAS Assessment of Non-Native Plants in Florida’s Natural Areas, explains the invasion potential for both clump-forming and running bamboos. Contact us for more >
Video stories: Tropical fruit series: Mangoes
June is National Mango Month. Learn more about this sweet fruit from UF/IFAS tropical fruit specialist Jonathan Crane. Contact for downloadable content >
Visual learning: Outdoor fun infographic
Check out some things to do and places to see during the summertime in Florida. We have experts around the state who can talk about local activities, too. See more infographics > Contact >
