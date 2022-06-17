The Franklin County Commission
plans to hold a workshop in the near future to discuss the process of adopting
private roads.
The issue was FIRST raised by District 5
Commissioner Jessica Ward who said she has been approached by constituents on a
number of occasions asking about the county taking over their roads.
She said it would be a good idea to let people
discuss the issue with the county commission and for commissioners to know the
process for adopting privately owned roads.
The issue was raised a number of years ago, and
the commission was informed that not only can they not work on privately owned
roads but the county is limited on which roads it can adopt – since a road has
to be brought up to county standards before the county can accept it.
The workshop was approved unanimously and will be
scheduled for August the 2nd at 1:30 PM.
No comments:
Post a Comment