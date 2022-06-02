Franklin County has been awarded
an $80,000 design grant to improve the St. George Island boat ramp.
The money is coming from the Florida boating
improvement program.
The grant will allow the county to design upgrades
for the boat ramp on St. George Island which was built about 10 years ago.
The planned upgrades include constructing a
breakwater and floating dock and installing safety improvements to improve the
functionality of the existing ramp.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment