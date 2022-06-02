State biologists are asking for
the public's help in monitoring wild turkeys this summer.
The Sunshine State is home to healthy wild turkey
populations.
They occur throughout Florida and prefer open
forests and forest edges and openings.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission conducts the summer wild turkey survey each year to learn more about
annual nesting success, brood survival, and distribution and abundance of wild
turkeys.
Last year the FWC received about 3,000 reports of
wild turkey sightings from across the state
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
Commission is asking the public to report all wild turkeys they see during your
normal daily activities from June 1st to August 31st.
They are interested in sightings of hens with and
without young as well as male birds from all regions of the state, including
rural and developed areas.
You can report wild turkey sightings on-line at
myfwc.com.
https://myfwc.com/hunting/turkey/brood-survey/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
