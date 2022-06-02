WEWAHITCHKA INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SEARCH OF CONSTRUCTION SITE COMPLETED

Today, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) continued the investigation into the discovery of infant human remains in Wewahitchka. GCSO Investigators and Crime Scene
Technicians, with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, conducted a further search of the construction site where the remains were located on Tuesday.
Areas of the construction site identified by cadaver K-9s were searched utilizing ground penetrating radar (GPR). Numerous anomalies were detected by the GPR and examined.
Investigators excavated dirt, which was sifted by hand, to search for additional human remains or evidence. As a result of the extensive search, Investigators were able to locate additional remains of the infant that were not discovered during the initial find.
After the search was completed, the site was released to the construction company to resume work. “We have used the best technology available to law enforcement and nationally certified cadaver dogs to assist in the search,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “A
thorough search of the construction site has been completed and our work today eliminated the possibly of additional graves at the site. At this point, we are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office and anticipate further information after an examination of the remains by a forensic anthropologist.”
The additional remains recovered today were collected by Investigators and delivered to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The GCSO will release further information on this case as it is made available.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment