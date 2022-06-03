Friday, June 3, 2022

Prep for possible Tropical Storm Alex, invasive species reduction, and more UF/IFAS news

 
Timely News: It's officially hurricane season, and parts of the state may see tropical weather as soon as this weekend. UF/IFAS has a wide variety of expertise, but first up, we want to highlight tree and landscape tips. Visit disaster.ifas.ufl.edu for more topics related to hurricane preparation and recovery. Contact us for more >

 
 
 
 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

 
 

UF scientist helps perfect tool to reduce invasive species worldwide

A University of Florida scientist is working with a global research team to help control plants, animals and fish before they become invasive. Download here > Contact >

Florida 4-H takes steps to secure future of 4-H camps

Florida 4-H operates three camps in the state: Camp Timpoochee in Niceville, Camp Cherry Lake in Madison and Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid. Download here > Contact >

Bee College returns to Panhandle

The two-day educational experience, guided by UF/IFAS experts, is fit for beginner to advanced beekeepers and will be held at the Florida State University Panama City campus Aug. 12-13. Tickets are on sale nowContact >

UF/IFAS Extension opens new county office in Yulee, Florida

Nassau County will celebrate the opening of a new UF/IFAS Extension office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 10. The building is named in honor of the late Rebecca Jordi, county Extension director from 2010 to 2020. Contact >

 

 

MORE TIMELY NEWS: World Food Safety Day is June 7


How UF research makes a difference

Want to learn more about how Florida scientists are working in Ethiopia to investigate the link between bacteria spread through livestock, including chickens, and child malnutrition?  Contact Samantha Murray >

 

More from UF/IFAS Communications

Featured blog: World Reef Awareness Day

Ana Zangroniz, UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County Florida Sea Grant agent, shares information about these threatened ecosystems in honor of World Reef Awareness Day on June 1. Contact us for more >

Featured video: Hurricane boat prep

Boats should be secured to prevent damage to it and other property. This video shares the methods to do so. Contact for downloadable content >

Featured infographic: Common Florida poisonous plants

Summertime adventures may bring more brushes with nature. If any of those encounters cause a rash, check out this infographic. See more infographics > Contact >

 
 
 
