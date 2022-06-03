Prep for possible Tropical Storm Alex, invasive species reduction, and more UF/IFAS news

UF scientist helps perfect tool to reduce invasive species worldwide
A University of Florida scientist is working with a global research team to help control plants, animals and fish before they become invasive.
Florida 4-H takes steps to secure future of 4-H camps
Florida 4-H operates three camps in the state: Camp Timpoochee in Niceville, Camp Cherry Lake in Madison and Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid.
Bee College returns to Panhandle
The two-day educational experience, guided by UF/IFAS experts, is fit for beginner to advanced beekeepers and will be held at the Florida State University Panama City campus Aug. 12-13. Tickets are on sale now.
UF/IFAS Extension opens new county office in Yulee, Florida
Nassau County will celebrate the opening of a new UF/IFAS Extension office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 10. The building is named in honor of the late Rebecca Jordi, county Extension director from 2010 to 2020.
MORE TIMELY NEWS: World Food Safety Day is June 7
How UF research makes a difference
Want to learn more about how Florida scientists are working in Ethiopia to investigate the link between bacteria spread through livestock, including chickens, and child malnutrition?
More from UF/IFAS Communications
Featured blog: World Reef Awareness Day
Ana Zangroniz, UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County Florida Sea Grant agent, shares information about these threatened ecosystems in honor of World Reef Awareness Day on June 1.
Featured video: Hurricane boat prep
Boats should be secured to prevent damage to it and other property. This video shares the methods to do so.
Featured infographic: Common Florida poisonous plants
Summertime adventures may bring more brushes with nature. If any of those encounters cause a rash, check out this infographic.
