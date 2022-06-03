You won’t need a license
to go saltwater fishing this weekend.
June the 4th and
5th is a saltwater license-free fishing weekend in Florida.
That means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s
unique saltwater fishing opportunities first hand without being required to
have a recreational saltwater fishing license.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.
And for all freshwater fishermen – the next license-free
freshwater fishing weekend will be on June 11th and 12th.
The four days in June are a part of the eight total license-free
fishing days the FWC offers each year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment