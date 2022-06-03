Friday, June 3, 2022

You won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this weekend.

June the 4th and 5th is a saltwater license-free fishing weekend in Florida.

That means residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities first hand without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license. 

All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions still apply.

And for all freshwater fishermen – the next license-free freshwater fishing weekend will be on June 11th and 12th.

The four days in June are a part of the eight total license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year.

 



