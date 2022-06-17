Friday, June 17, 2022

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

Libby is a 2 yr old champagne colored bully mix pup.  She is an easygoing and gentle girl who likes other dogs and people.  This sweet girl walks well on leash, has very nice manners and would make a wonderful and chill companion pet for someone looking to adopt a dog to hang out with.  

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.



