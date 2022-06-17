FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Libby is a
2 yr old champagne colored bully mix pup. She is an easygoing and gentle
girl who likes other dogs and people. This sweet girl walks well on
leash, has very nice manners and would make a wonderful and chill companion pet
for someone looking to adopt a dog to hang out with.
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call
Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society
at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at
www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
