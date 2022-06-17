Happening This Weekend in Franklin County!

Margaret Key Library Summer Music Series
There’s music in the air at the Apalachicola library! Beginning Friday, June 17 the library hosts a six-week Summer Music Series featuring local and area musicians. Live music will be played 6-8 p.m. every Friday in June, and July, barring Friday, July 15, when a family movie night is offered instead.
No tickets are required for Friday evening’s live music. Gill Autrey will play classical guitar, followed by Betsy Crabb with jazz. Though the Summer Music Series is intended for adults, all ages are welcome. The lineup of musicians can be found at apalachicolalibrary.com/events.
