Friday, June 17, 2022

Happening This Weekend in Franklin County!


Happening this Weekend
on the Forgotten Coast!

Margaret Key Library Summer Music Series

There’s music in the air at the Apalachicola library! Beginning Friday, June 17 the library hosts a six-week Summer Music Series featuring local and area musicians. Live music will be played 6-8 p.m. every Friday in June, and July, barring Friday, July 15, when a family movie night is offered instead.


No tickets are required for Friday evening’s live music. Gill Autrey will play classical guitar, followed by Betsy Crabb with jazz. Though the Summer Music Series is intended for adults, all ages are welcome. The lineup of musicians can be found at apalachicolalibrary.com/events.


Carrabelle Farmer's Market & Vintage Flea

The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting an outdoor Country Market & Flea Market Saturday, June 18 from 9 am -1 pm at 1975 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle, FL at the foot of Carrabelle’s lighthouse.

And as part of this special market, shoppers will be able to browse a little of everything from thrift-store worthy scores to high-end antiques. Vendors (new and returning) are welcome to bring their much-loved treasures to the market to find them a new home.
For more information, contact 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or www.crookedriverlighthouse.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
