Monday, June 20, 2022

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday arrested an Eastpoint man for sending pictures of his genitals over social media

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday arrested an Eastpoint man for sending pictures of his genitals over social media.

 

Deputies arrested 34-year-old William Jared Breski and he has been charged with indecent exposure- exposure of sexual organs as well as marijuana possession over 20 grams.

 

Breski is already on the State’s Sexual offender list for sending harmful information to a minor.

 

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case and are asking that anyone in the community who may have been sent pictures by Breski to contact Sgt. TJ Carroll.

 

He can be reached at 850-653-5090.





