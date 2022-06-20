Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday arrested an
Eastpoint man for sending pictures of his genitals over social media.
Deputies
arrested 34-year-old William Jared Breski and he has been charged with indecent
exposure- exposure of sexual organs as well as marijuana possession over 20
grams.
Breski
is already on the State’s Sexual offender list for sending harmful information
to a minor.
The
sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case and are asking that anyone
in the community who may have been sent pictures by Breski to contact Sgt. TJ Carroll.
He
can be reached at 850-653-5090.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment