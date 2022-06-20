Monday, June 20, 2022

The Franklin County Commission on Tuesday will hold a workshop with Weems Memorial Hospital to discuss opening a pharmacy in Carrabelle.

The hospital has been investigating the possibility of adding a pharmacy at the Carrabelle Clinic.

There has not been a pharmacy in Carrabelle in about 8 years which means people on the eastern end of the county have to travel to either Apalachicola or Crawfordville.

The area is considered a “pharmacy desert.”

When the idea was originally discussed last December, hospital representatives said it would likely be a 200-thousand-dollar initial investment which could be paid back in just over 3 years.

The workshop is open to the public.

It will be held tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.



