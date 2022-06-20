The Franklin County Commission on
Tuesday will hold a workshop with Weems Memorial Hospital to discuss opening a
pharmacy in Carrabelle.
The hospital has been investigating the
possibility of adding a pharmacy at the Carrabelle Clinic.
There has not been a pharmacy in Carrabelle in
about 8 years which means people on the eastern end of the county have to
travel to either Apalachicola or Crawfordville.
The area is considered a “pharmacy desert.”
When the idea was originally discussed last
December, hospital representatives said it would likely be a 200-thousand-dollar
initial investment which could be paid back in just over 3 years.
The workshop is open to the public.
It will be held tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 at the
Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
