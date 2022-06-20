You probably know what an amber alert and a silver alert are, but now Florida has a purple alert.
As of July 1st, Purple Alerts will be issued when an adult goes missing who has a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s or Dementia.
It can also be issued for adults with an intellectual or developmental disability, a brain injury, or another physical, mental, or emotional disability not related to substance abuse.
Purple Alerts will happen when the adult's disappearance indicates a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to himself or herself, as determined by local law enforcement.
Under the new law, Purple Alerts are issued for those who cannot be returned to safety without law enforcement intervention, and who do not meet the criteria for activation of a local Silver Alert.
When a Purple Alert is activated, local law enforcement must notify the media and alert subscribers in their jurisdiction, or the jurisdiction where the missing individual is believed to have gone or may be located.
