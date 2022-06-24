Friday, June 24, 2022

Getting Out in Gulf County

We invite the ENTIRE community to join us Wednesday, June 29th at 10 am CT, for the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the brand-new Burger King in Wewahitchka, Florida, located at 617 FL-71!

SPECIAL GUEST Jesse Barfield will help us cut the ribbon!

Jesse is considered to have had "by far the best outfield arm of the 1980s". He led American League outfielders in assists for three consecutive years (1985–87). Barfield starred in what many analysts considered the best all-around outfield of the 1980s with the Toronto Blue Jays.[2] In 1985, he achieved a relatively rare combination with at least 20 each of home runs (27), stolen bases (22), and outfield assists (22). Jesse will be signing free autograph photos (no personal items) from 1:00PM to 3:00PM

We look forward to seeing you there!

First Friday Sip and Shop
FRIDAY, July 1, 2022 AT 5 PM – 7 PM ET
Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL 32456

Wendy Patrick Designs, Bellou 2, Shirley Southern Boutique, Bayside Bakery, plus The Joe Art Center, About Beach, Beach Reality and Cabana 15 and The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce host First Friday Sip and Shop Friday July 1 2022 on Reid Ave., from 5-7pm Eastern. Enjoy adult beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, great deals and good times!
Mexico Beach Sweets is turning 1!

Come help us celebrate!

We will have children's activities throughout the day on our patio, and lots of sweet treats for the whole family!

12 until 8 Central Time, July 2nd, 2022!
Donate, Volunteer, Foster - more importantly ADOPT!

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is a NO-KILL shelter, but they are FULL!

You CAN help!

Can't adopt, consider fostering. Volunteer to take the dogs for a walk or organize adoption opportunities. Take a dog to Happy Hour with a "Adopt Me" button, let's be creative!

We have so many dogs with so little room. We will provide all food and materials. The staff members here at St. Joseph Bay humane society are dedicated and hardworking human beings that put there absolute all into what they do, however we have too many dogs and not enough of these amazing people.

This summer heat is excruciating and sadly we have dogs that are housed in our outside holding area due to lack of space.

WE NEED HELP.
We need the public and these dogs need you.

Please call, comment, email or come by the shelter.
We appreciate you all .
850-227-1103
