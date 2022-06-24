Getting Out in Gulf County

Donate, Volunteer, Foster - more importantly ADOPT!
St. Joseph Bay Humane Society is a NO-KILL shelter, but they are FULL!
You CAN help!
Can't adopt, consider fostering. Volunteer to take the dogs for a walk or organize adoption opportunities. Take a dog to Happy Hour with a "Adopt Me" button, let's be creative!
We have so many dogs with so little room. We will provide all food and materials. The staff members here at St. Joseph Bay humane society are dedicated and hardworking human beings that put there absolute all into what they do, however we have too many dogs and not enough of these amazing people.
This summer heat is excruciating and sadly we have dogs that are housed in our outside holding area due to lack of space.
WE NEED HELP.
We need the public and these dogs need you.
Please call, comment, email or come by the shelter.
We appreciate you all .
850-227-1103
