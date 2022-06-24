Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program Receives Additional Scholarship Funds to be Awarded for Fall Semester

Panama City, FL - The Gulf Coast State College Simply Health Scholars Program has received additional funds for the new scholarship cycle to be awarded for the Fall 2022 semester. Select nursing students will receive scholarships to fully cover their tuition and associated costs. Students who reside in Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Franklin, or Washington counties and are pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) starting in the Fall 2022 semester are encouraged to apply now.
"We are so excited to have this opportunity to offer a free ride for some of our Fall BSN students!” states Dr. Randy Chitwood. “We are very grateful to our partners at Simply Health for their generosity."
In 2021, GCSC and Simply Healthcare teamed up to help maintain a robust network of highly skilled health care providers in some of Florida’s most vulnerable communities, to invest in the next generation of health care heroes who will commit to post-graduate work in the Florida Panhandle.
For more information about the program and to apply, please visit https://www.gulfcoast.edu/tuition-aid/financial-aid/grants-and-scholarships/
For information about the BSN Program and how to apply, please contact Dr. Randy Chitwood, rchitwood@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 913-3262.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment