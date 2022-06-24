A Company called Sea & Shoreline has completed a project that will help restore and enhance the intertidal and coastal habitat adjacent to the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.
The project was funded by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Sea & Shoreline was contracted to excavate unsuitable soils from within the existing salt marsh area, excavate suitable soils from an existing dredge spoil disposal area on the Marine Lab property, and place the suitable soils to expand the salt marsh area waterward.
The project will address the shoreline along the Marine Lab which is highly impacted as a result of dredging that occurred during the 1960s to create a boat basin, navigational channel, and boat ramp critical to the research conducted at the Marine Lab.
