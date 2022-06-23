Thursday, June 23, 2022

A two-vehicle crash on Saturday led authorities to a large stash of marijuana

On Saturday, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Apalachicola.

 

A car pulled up to the scene and an individual began pulling large bags containing a green leafy substance from the first car involved in the accident.

 

A second person approached the scene and attempted to hide the bags of the under his shirt.

 

Authorities identified the subjects involved as Jabar Pearson, who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and Clifford Dykes, and Courtney Bell who attempted to remove the bags of marijuana

 

Pearson, Dykes, and Bell have been charged with possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

 



