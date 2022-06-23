A two-vehicle crash on Saturday led authorities to a large stash
of marijuana.
On Saturday,
deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Apalachicola.
A car
pulled up to the scene and an individual began pulling large bags containing a
green leafy substance from the first car involved in the accident.
A second
person approached the scene and attempted to hide the bags of the under his
shirt.
Authorities
identified the subjects involved as Jabar Pearson, who was in the vehicle at
the time of the crash, and Clifford Dykes, and Courtney Bell who attempted to
remove the bags of marijuana
Pearson,
Dykes, and Bell have been charged with possession of more than 20 grams of Marijuana
and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
