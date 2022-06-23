Thursday, June 23, 2022

Music in Gulf County

411 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL
Music is from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
June 23, 2022
·        Martin Rodriguez
June 24, 2022
·        El Papi
June 28, 2022
·        Open Mic/Karaoke/Jam Session
June 29, 2022
·        Bubba Hall
June 30, 2022
·        Dylan Allen

Scallop Republic feature 12 taps of Florida craft beer, premium wine, seltzers, and canned beer. We open at 5pm -10pm Tue-Thu and 5pm-11pm Fri-Sat. If the party is still going, we will stay open.

D & J BBQ food truck in our parking lot. Well-behaved children are welcome.

Enjoy an assortment of games; darts, corn-hole, Kan Jam, ring toss, cards, and more!.
THIS MONTH AT TAPROOT 

 
THU, JUN 23 AT 7 PM ET
Chamber After Hours with Labor Finders @ 5 pm
 
FRI, JUN 24 AT 8 PM ET
 
SAT, JUN 25 AT 8 PM ET
 
TUE, JUN 28 AT 7 PM ET
 
THU, JUN 30 AT 2 PM ET
 
THU, JUN 30 AT 7 PM ET
Happy Hour
 4-6 Wednesday-Sunday
 All Day Monday and Tuesday

Live Music
Monday-Saturday

Daily
Food and Drink Specials
Happy Hour starts at 5pm!

Lookout Lounge & Package - Lookout Lounge & Package
 
THU, JUN 23 AT 5 PM CDT AND 14 MORE
 
THU, JUN 23 AT 7 PM CDT AND 5 MORE
 
FRI, JUN 24 AT 5 PM CDT AND 1 MORE
 
SAT, JUN 25 AT 5 PM CDT
 
SUN, JUN 26 AT 12 PM CDT
 
SUN, JUN 26 AT 4 PM CDT
 
WED, JUN 29 AT 5 PM CDT
 
WED, JUN 29 AT 6 PM CDT AND 26 MORE




﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



