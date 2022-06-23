Music in Gulf County

411 Cape San Blas Rd, Port St Joe, FL
Music is from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
June 23, 2022
· Martin Rodriguez
June 24, 2022
· El Papi
June 28, 2022
· Open Mic/Karaoke/Jam Session
June 29, 2022
· Bubba Hall
June 30, 2022
· Dylan Allen
Scallop Republic feature 12 taps of Florida craft beer, premium wine, seltzers, and canned beer. We open at 5pm -10pm Tue-Thu and 5pm-11pm Fri-Sat. If the party is still going, we will stay open.
D & J BBQ food truck in our parking lot. Well-behaved children are welcome.
Enjoy an assortment of games; darts, corn-hole, Kan Jam, ring toss, cards, and more!.
