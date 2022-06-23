NOAA Fisheries FishNews — June 23

Upcoming Events
June 1–August 31: Summertime Tours at NOAA’s Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute (Wednesdays from 9am–10am AKT)
June 24: Kaʻena Talk Story Series: Learn About Monk Seals! (6pm HST)
June 27: Southern California Aquaculture Opportunity Area Scoping Meeting (12pm–2pm PST)
June 28–30: New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Maine
June 30: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (7pm EST)
July 19: Equity and Environmental Justice Strategy Webinar (4pm EST)
October 23–27, 2023: ICES PICES Science Conference
