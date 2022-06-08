Governor Ron DeSantis last week appointed Ted
Everett and reappointed Nick Patronis and George Roberts to the Northwest
Florida Water Management District.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member
board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River
Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
Everett, of Chipley, is the Executive Director of
the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
He serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida
and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital
Patronis is from Panama City Beach and is an owner of Captain
Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market.
Roberts, of Panama City Beach, is the Vice President
of Roberts and Roberts, Inc.
No comments:
Post a Comment