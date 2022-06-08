Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis last week appointed Ted Everett and reappointed Nick Patronis and George Roberts to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.

Everett, of Chipley, is the Executive Director of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

He serves as the Chairman for Opportunity Florida and as a board member for Northwest Florida Community Hospital

Patronis is from Panama City Beach and is an owner of Captain Anderson’s Restaurant and Waterfront Market.

Roberts, of Panama City Beach, is the Vice President of Roberts and Roberts, Inc.




