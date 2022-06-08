With hurricane season heating up, county officials
are reminding Franklin County residents and property owners to get signed up
for “Alert Franklin.”
Alert Franklin is a high-speed emergency
notification system which provides emergency notifications and warnings over
home phones, work phones, cell phones and e-mail.
You can get weather alerts including wind events,
flood, tropical weather and other severe weather and it allows you to receive
alerts from the local Emergency Management office which can be crucial during
severe weather.
You can also sign up for Sheriff's Alerts
including notifications on crimes, Major Road Closures, and amber and silver
alerts.
You do have to register for the service.
Residents can register their address and contact
information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ .
You can also register anonymously by texting the
word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
The service also has a mobile app called
everbridge which you can download to your smartphones or tablets.
