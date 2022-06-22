Gulf and Liberty Counties will share in more than 28 million dollars through the Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program.
The Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program funds a local community’s match portion for eligible projects to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Under the program, Gulf County will receive just over a million dollars, Liberty County will receive about 115 thousand dollars and the City of Mexico Beach will receive just over 600 thousand dollars.
