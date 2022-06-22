Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Gulf and Liberty Counties will share in more than 28 million dollars through the Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program

The Rebuild Florida Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program funds a local community’s match portion for eligible projects to support recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Under the program, Gulf County will receive just over a million dollars, Liberty County will receive about 115 thousand dollars and the City of Mexico Beach will receive just over 600 thousand dollars.



