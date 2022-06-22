The dredging of the Eastpoint and two-mile channels will likely not begin until September.
The US Army Corps of Engineers told county commissioners this week that the project is moving forward, but not as quickly as most local people would hope.
The contract has been awarded, but the contractor has another job that must be completed first which pushes the start date for local dredging to sometime in September.
We will see some activity on the job before then.
Survey crews will begin staking out the Eastpoint channel in the near future, and some heavy equipment work will be done at the two-mile channel disposal site but the actual dredge work is a few months away.
The dredging will be done on the Eastpoint Channel first, and then the crews will begin dredging the two-mile channel in Apalachicola.
Each channel should take about 2 months to complete.
The 2 projects are decades in the making.
The Eastpoint Channel hasn't been dredged since 1985 and is now so shallow most boats can't even use it except on high tide.
That channel will be dredged from just west of the Eastpoint boat ramp to Barbers Seafood on the East.
The two-mile channel will be dredged from the mouth of the Apalachicola River to the Olin B. Ward waterfront park.
Both projects together will cost 6 million dollars.
