Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Whether you’ve just lost a loved one, are planning your own end-of-life care, or are continuing on your grief journey, Comforter Funeral Home will help you create a funeral service that celebrates your loved one’s life and the impact they had on their friends and family.
 
Serving Gulf, Franklin, and Surrounding Counties since 1946, family owned and operated for 75 years, Comforter Funeral Home is dedicated to providing personalized, professional and compassionate services to help lighten your burden and support you.
 
Comforter Funeral Home
📍 601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, FL 32456
📞 (850) 227-1818
Defender Title and Escrow Agency, LLC was founded in 2017 by Deanne Taylor. Deanne has over 20 years of experience as the Vice President of Administration for a real estate development company.

Defender Title and Escrow Agency, LLC is a full-service title and escrow company with the newest innovative technology to ensure accuracy, speed, and security.
 
𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆
📍 420 Reid Ave, Port St Joe, FL
📞 (850) 899-9270
Labor Finders is a Temporary and Industrial Staffing Agency located in Port St. Joe, FL, specialized in helping you fill positions for Skilled & Unskilled Jobs such as Carpenters, HVAC, etc.
 
Join the OfCourse/Labor Finders team for Business After Hours with the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce - June 23 - 4:30-6:30pm ET at The Tap Root, located at 212 Monument Ave, Port St Joe.
 
Learn more about how they can help you with all of your staffing, payroll and HR needs.
 
Labor Finders Port St. Joe
📍 318 Reid Ave Port Saint Joe, FL
📞 (850) 895-1990
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022

Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Calling Sponsors!
The Florida Scallop Music and Arts Festival will be September 3-4, 2022. We need your help! Please consider sponsorship. Your support will help make sure we have an incredible event, but make sure YOUR brand is in front of seafood and music lovers arcross our region!

Give us a call TODAY!

 
Friend $250
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
 
Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
  Partner: $1200
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

