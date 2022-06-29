Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
We invite the ENTIRE community to join us Wednesday, June 29th at 10 am CT, for the Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the brand-new Burger King in Wewahitchka, FloridA.
SPECIAL GUEST Jesse Barfield will help us cut the ribbon!
Jesse is considered to have had "by far the best outfield arm of the 1980s". He led American League outfielders in assists for three consecutive years (1985–87). Barfield starred in what many analysts considered the best all-around outfield of the 1980s with the Toronto Blue Jays.[2] In 1985, he achieved a relatively rare combination with at least 20 each of home runs (27), stolen bases (22), and outfield assists (22). Jesse will be signing free autograph photos (no personal items) from 1:00PM to 3:00PM
We look forward to seeing you in a few hours!
NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Vintage Tin Hotrods was founded in 2011, fueled by a deep appreciation for hot rod trucks, cars, and custom makes. They find and sell original parts for the most unique, classic vehicles, offering everything from vintage coolers to rare accessories.
Vintage Tin Hotrods has more than 30 years of experience in locating the most unique items for fellow hot rod fans. They have been attending swap meets all across America, collecting some of the most valued merchandise to sell on their website.
Vintage Tin Hotrods
Mexico Beach, FL (678) 713-6220
NEW MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Heartland Payment Systems offers solutions to grow your business, bringing out the best in your business takes vision and grit, combined with the best point of sale, payment processing and payroll solutions for small businesses.
Set your business up for long-term success with a POS system built to grow with you: pair their versatile, cloud-based point of sale software with a variety of hardware options to get exactly what you need.
Accept all the ways customers want to pay: make the sale in-store or online, and take credit cards, EMV chip cards, gift cards, mobile wallets and more. Heartland payment processing is fast, secure and reliable with fair and transparent rates.
Take payroll and HR tasks off your plate: simplify your employee management duties with an HR and payroll solutions provider you can trust. From recruitment to retirement, they are here to help you manage your most valuable resource with confidence.
Heartland Payment Systems - Curt Frensley
208 Sand Oak BLD, Panama City Beach, FL (850) 503-2828
PREMIER MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT
Whether you are looking for a vacation rental for a family getaway, pet-friendly vacation, romantic retreat, family reunion or corporate retreat, Sunshine Vacation Rentals of the Forgotten Coast is here to take the worries out of your vacation.
They provide a variety of rentals that offer the comforts of home and amenities that are sure to accommodate all your vacation needs. They provide excellent service and beautifully maintained properties for an exceptional service that brings vacationers back to our paradise year after year.
Because their team members all live and work here, they have an intimate knowledge and love of the area and would be happy to answer any questions you have about their vacation rental homes, places to visit, things to do, and great activities and adventures you may be interested.
Sunshine Vacation Rentals of the Forgotten Coast is your one-stop vacation resource so leave the worries to them!
Sunshine Vacation Rentals of the Forgotten Coast
106 Trade Cir W, Suite F, Port St. Joe, FL (850) 899-5666
Mexico Beach Sweets is turning 1!
Come help us celebrate!
We will have children's activities throughout the day on our patio, and lots of sweet treats for the whole family!
Ribbon Cutting at 12:30 Central.
Family activities starting at 1:00 Central.
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022
Calling Sponsors!
The Florida Scallop Music and Arts Festival will be September 3-4, 2022. We need your help! Please consider sponsorship. Your support will help make sure we have an incredible event, but make sure YOUR brand is in front of seafood and music lovers arcross our region!
Give us a call TODAY!
Friend $250
Included on all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Patron $800
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
Partner: $1200
Logo on the front of the main stage
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
· Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
