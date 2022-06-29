Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to construct a
new dune walkover at 3rd street west on St. George Island.
Earlier this month the county commission approved a $6,250
agreement for the design, permitting and construction documents for the 3rd
Street West Dune Walkover.
The walkover will be between the Villas and the first
residential home on the island.
It is the last public access point in the island commercial
district where the county has not yet installed a dune walkover.
The design and construction of the project is being funded
through the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The County Commission also approved a plan to construct a
dune walkover at McKissack Beach, which is also known as old Carrabelle Beach.
The TDC will provide up to 40 thousand dollars for that
project which is designed to protect sand dunes in the area from erosion.
