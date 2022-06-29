Independence Weekend Events in Franklin County!

Apalachicola:
July 3rd
Apalachicola Main Street’s Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration brings you live music, food trucks, a veterans’ tribute, and a stirring performance of our National Anthem. It all kicks off on Sunday, July 3rd at Riverfront Park starting at 6:00 p.m. This year’s entertainment is the Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons. Admission is free, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.
This is a rain or shine event but in case of severe weather will be rescheduled to July 5th.
