Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Independence Weekend Events in Franklin County!

Independence Celebrations
Eastpoint: July 1st

﻿Come enjoy fireworks over the bay at the first annual Freedom festival, hosted by the Eastpoint Civic Association.
Fireworks will begin at dark thirty on Friday July 1st 2022.

For more information visit:

Carrabelle: July 2nd

City of Carrabelle will host its annual fireworks extravaganza on Saturday, July 2 along the Carrabelle Waterfront at dark-thirty.
Come early and join in on the second annual “Unofficial” cart/bike/scooter parade. Line up begins at 5 pm. Decorate your “vehicle” and celebrate! This parade is not affiliated with the City of Carrabelle.
Carrabelle “UNofficial” Cart/Bike/Scooter Parade July 2 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Join in on the second annual “Unofficial” cart/bike/scooter parade. Line up begins at 5 pm. Decorate your “vehicle” and celebrate!

Apalachicola:
July 3rd
Apalachicola Main Street’s Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration brings you live music, food trucks, a veterans’ tribute, and a stirring performance of our National Anthem. It all kicks off on Sunday, July 3rd at Riverfront Park starting at 6:00 p.m. This year’s entertainment is the Apalachicola Blues Authority featuring Bernard Simmons. Admission is free, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.

This is a rain or shine event but in case of severe weather will be rescheduled to July 5th.



﻿Red, White, and Blue Parade
July 3 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

The 18th annual Red, White, and Blue parade sponsored by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast begins at 6:30 pm at Lafayette Park. Streamers, decorations, and placards for participants to display the name of a veteran they would like to honor are provided. The parade ends at Riverfront Park, just in time for Apalachicola Main Street’s Independence Eve Celebration.

fireworks3.jpg
St. George Island:
July 4th
8:30 pm - 10:00 pm

On St. George Island, everyone is welcome to join in the annual July 4th celebration. Stick around all day and enjoy festivities and fireworks on the beach behind the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe about dark-thirty.

Wet and Wild Golf Cart Parade
July 4th @10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Cool off in the St. George Island Business Association’s Wet and Wild Golf Cart Parade. Enter your boat, golf cart, or bicycle, and be prepared to get wet! Line up begins at 10:30 am.
End the day with a stunning firework display on the beach in front of the Blue Parrot.

Golf Cart Decorating Party!
July 2 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Come decorate your cart for July 3rd parade with the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers! Located at 128 Water Street, across from the Raney House. 6-8pm on July 2nd.

July 5th SGI Annual Cleanup
Just a brief reminder of the cleanup on Tuesday, July 5. We will meet as usual on the porch of the lighthouse museum at 9:00am, and will have the usual supplies (gloves, trash bags, water, T-shirts). We will clean up the center of the island! would love to hear from you, but also feel free just to show up.


