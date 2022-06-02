INVESTIGATION INTO DISCOVERY OF HUMAN REMAINS CONTINUES

Yesterday the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a construction site near the intersection of State Road 71 and Chipola Avenue in Wewahitchka, after a call was received about the discovery of human remains.
Today, GCSO Investigators continued a search of the site and utilized a K-9 trained to find human remains. “We will do everything we can to try and unravel this mystery,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. Additional work at the site is scheduled for tomorrow, when the
Florida Department of Law Enforcement will search the site with a ground penetrating radar. “We want to eliminate the possibly of any additional grave sites,” said Sheriff Harrison.
A preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected tomorrow and further information will be provided.
