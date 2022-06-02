This Summer you can
go to a Florida State Park for free by simply visiting your local library.
A program called the Real Florida Reader Program
lets library patrons check out a Real Florida Reader pass at their local public
library for free admission to one of more than 170 participating state
parks.
The 2022 library summer reading theme is “Oceans of
Possibilities.”
Library patrons are encouraged to check out books
about Florida’s wildlife and natural resources and then explore one of the
state’s award-winning state parks to experience the resources firsthand.
Floridians can use their public library card to
check out a Real Florida Reader day pass, which provides free admission to
state parks for up to eight people in a single vehicle.
The promotion runs through September 12th.
Public libraries in Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and
Liberty Counties are taking part in the event.
Floridians without a library card can sign-up at
their local library to take part in this program.
