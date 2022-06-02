Thursday, June 2, 2022

This Summer you can go to a Florida State Park for free by simply visiting your local library

A program called the Real Florida Reader Program lets library patrons check out a Real Florida Reader pass at their local public library for free admission to one of more than 170 participating state parks. 

The 2022 library summer reading theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” 

Library patrons are encouraged to check out books about Florida’s wildlife and natural resources and then explore one of the state’s award-winning state parks to experience the resources firsthand.  

Floridians can use their public library card to check out a Real Florida Reader day pass, which provides free admission to state parks for up to eight people in a single vehicle.

The promotion runs through September 12th

Public libraries in Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties are taking part in the event.

Floridians without a library card can sign-up at their local library to take part in this program.

 




