The Gulf Specimen Marina Lab in Panacea recently received a big donation of sea shells and will soon have them on display.
A lifelong collection of seashells collected by Andree Nuzzo throughout her world travels was donated to the marine lab last month.
The 10 boxes of seashells were collected from over 78 countries worldwide.
The Marine Lab plans on building shelving in their new education center and displaying the "Seashells of the world.”
It could be a while before the public can see the display because the shelves need to be built and the shells need to be identified and sorted into regions of the world.
