The Florida Highway
Patrol is launching its Florida’s annual Safe Summer Travel Campaign, ahead of
what is expected to be a record-breaking travel season, to remind all
Floridians and visitors to drive safely.
As the number of residents and
visitors who hit Florida roadways during the summer months increase,
historically, so do the number of crashes.
Last year, during June and July,
there were more than 66,000 crashes in Florida – resulting in more than 2,600
serious bodily injuries and 568 fatalities.
Among those crashes, there were
397 crashes due to speeding.
In June and July 2021, there were
more than 111,000 citations issued for unlawful speed – up from the more than
71,000 citations issued in 2020 during the same time frame.
Obeying speed limits and not
driving aggressively improves safety by reducing the probability and severity
of crashes.
Driving slowly also ensures you
have plenty of time to stop in a situation with vulnerable road users, like
pedestrians and bicyclists.
