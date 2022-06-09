Thursday, June 9, 2022

The Florida Highway Patrol is launching its Florida’s annual Safe Summer Travel Campaign, ahead of what is expected to be a record-breaking travel season, to remind all Floridians and visitors to drive safely.

As the number of residents and visitors who hit Florida roadways during the summer months increase, historically, so do the number of crashes.

Last year, during June and July, there were more than 66,000 crashes in Florida – resulting in more than 2,600 serious bodily injuries and 568 fatalities.

Among those crashes, there were 397 crashes due to speeding.

In June and July 2021, there were more than 111,000 citations issued for unlawful speed – up from the more than 71,000 citations issued in 2020 during the same time frame.

Obeying speed limits and not driving aggressively improves safety by reducing the probability and severity of crashes.

Driving slowly also ensures you have plenty of time to stop in a situation with vulnerable road users, like pedestrians and bicyclists.

 




