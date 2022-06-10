The Franklin County Extension
Office says it continues to signs of a palm tree disease in Apalachicola that
has the potential to change our landscape.
The Franklin County Extension Office says it has
confirmed Lethal Bronzing Disease in a palm tree tissue sample taken from
Apalachicola.
The affected tree was on Highway 98 in front of a
church.
Since then, other trees have shown signs of the
disease, though it hasn't been confirmed in the other trees yet.
Lethal Bronzing Disease infects native cabbage
palms, as well as several other ornamental palms.
It is spread by small plant-hopper insect.
County extension Director Erik Lovestrand said
without testing you can't tell if the tree is diseased until it starts dying
and by that time it’s too late to save the tree.
There is a way to protect trees from the disease
but that requires treatment every three months or so.
Lovestrand said he has seen a number of palm trees
in the county that he believes are affected by the disease so we could start
seeing more dead and dying palm trees in the near future.
People who would like to have their palm trees
tested will have to pay 75 dollars per sample.
If you would like to find out more, contact the
Franklin County Extension office at 850-653-9337.
No comments:
Post a Comment