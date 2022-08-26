FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Mason is a 7 month old American Bulldog and a happy, social, playful and loving pup. He does well with other dogs and will do well in an active home with space to run and play. We just love his markings and pink muzzle and ears!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
